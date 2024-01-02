Wagering on a player to score is a fun way to get involved with a soccer match -- here's a complete list of LaLiga anytime goal scorer odds for Tuesday, including all three matches across the league.

Top LaLiga Goal Scorer Odds Today

Hugo Duro, Valencia CF (+140)

Opponent: Villarreal CF

Villarreal CF Games Played: 18

18 Goals: 7

Mikel Oyarzabal, Real Sociedad (+180)

Opponent: Deportivo Alaves

Deportivo Alaves Games Played: 17

17 Goals: 7

Andre Silva, Real Sociedad (+185)

Opponent: Deportivo Alaves

Deportivo Alaves Games Played: 8

8 Goals: 0

Umar Sadiq, Real Sociedad (+185)

Opponent: Deportivo Alaves

Deportivo Alaves Games Played: 18

18 Goals: 2

Roman Yaremchuk, Valencia CF (+185)

Opponent: Villarreal CF

Villarreal CF Games Played: 14

14 Goals: 0

Mario Dominguez Franco, Valencia CF (+200)

Opponent: Villarreal CF

Villarreal CF Games Played: 7

7 Goals: 0

Carlos Fernandez, Real Sociedad (+200)

Opponent: Deportivo Alaves

Deportivo Alaves Games Played: 16

16 Goals: 2

Mohamed-Ali Cho, Real Sociedad (+200)

Opponent: Deportivo Alaves

Deportivo Alaves Games Played: 16

16 Goals: 0

Borja Mayoral, Getafe CF (+210)

Opponent: Rayo Vallecano

Rayo Vallecano Games Played: 18

18 Goals: 12

Alexander Sorloth, Villarreal CF (+210)

Opponent: Valencia CF

Valencia CF Games Played: 16

16 Goals: 6

Alberto Mari, Valencia CF (+220)

Opponent: Villarreal CF

Villarreal CF Games Played: 3

3 Goals: 0

Take, Real Sociedad (+225)

Opponent: Deportivo Alaves

Deportivo Alaves Games Played: 18

18 Goals: 6

Gerard Moreno, Villarreal CF (+230)

Opponent: Valencia CF

Valencia CF Games Played: 15

15 Goals: 8

Jorge Pascual Medina, Villarreal CF (+240)

Opponent: Valencia CF

Valencia CF Games Played: 2

2 Goals: 0

Ander Barrenetxea, Real Sociedad (+240)

Opponent: Deportivo Alaves

Deportivo Alaves Games Played: 15

15 Goals: 3

Today's LaLiga Games

Matchup Kick-off TV Channel Rayo Vallecano @ Getafe CF 11:00 AM, ET Watch on ESPN+! Deportivo Alaves @ Real Sociedad 1:15 PM, ET Watch on ESPN+! Villarreal CF @ Valencia CF 3:30 PM, ET Watch on ESPN+!

