Will Lucas Raymond Score a Goal Against the Sharks on January 2?
Will Lucas Raymond find the back of the net when the Detroit Red Wings play the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday at 10:30 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any props.
Will Lucas Raymond score a goal against the Sharks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)
Raymond stats and insights
- Raymond has scored in 11 of 37 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has attempted two shots in one game against the Sharks this season, and has scored one goal.
- On the power play, Raymond has accumulated two goals and five assists.
- He takes 2.0 shots per game, and converts 14.7% of them.
Sharks defensive stats
- The Sharks are 32nd in goals allowed, giving up 150 total goals (4.0 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Sharks have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16.6 hits and 19.3 blocked shots per game.
Raymond recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/31/2023
|Bruins
|1
|0
|1
|15:50
|Home
|L 5-3
|12/29/2023
|Predators
|1
|1
|0
|20:45
|Home
|W 5-4 OT
|12/27/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|14:17
|Away
|L 6-3
|12/23/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|16:37
|Away
|L 3-2
|12/22/2023
|Flyers
|2
|0
|2
|17:36
|Home
|W 7-6 SO
|12/20/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|15:34
|Away
|L 5-2
|12/18/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|16:30
|Home
|L 4-3
|12/16/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|19:25
|Away
|L 1-0
|12/14/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|20:05
|Home
|L 2-1
|12/12/2023
|Blues
|2
|1
|1
|21:02
|Away
|W 6-4
Red Wings vs. Sharks game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
