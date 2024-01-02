The Detroit Red Wings, Lucas Raymond among them, play the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday at 10:30 PM ET, at SAP Center at San Jose. If you'd like to wager on Raymond's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Lucas Raymond vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSDET

ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Raymond Season Stats Insights

In 37 games this season, Raymond has averaged 17:34 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -11.

In 11 of 37 games this season, Raymond has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

In 20 of 37 games this year, Raymond has recorded a point, and seven of those games included multiple points.

Raymond has an assist in 13 of 37 games played this season, including multiple assists three times.

The implied probability that Raymond hits the over on his points prop total is 51.2%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Raymond has an implied probability of 33.3% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Raymond Stats vs. the Sharks

On the defensive side, the Sharks are conceding 150 total goals (4.0 per game) which ranks 32nd in the NHL.

The team has the league's 32nd-ranked goal differential (-75).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. San Jose 37 Games 3 28 Points 2 11 Goals 1 17 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.