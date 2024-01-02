Mercer County, OH High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Mercer County, Ohio, and information on these matchups is available here, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Mercer County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Arcanum High School at Fort Recovery
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 2
- Location: Fort Recovery, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.