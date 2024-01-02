Miami (OH) vs. Western Michigan January 2 Tickets & Start Time
The Western Michigan Broncos (2-8, 0-0 MAC) play a fellow MAC team, the Miami (OH) RedHawks (4-6, 0-0 MAC), on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at Millett Hall. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET and you can watch via ESPN+.
Miami (OH) vs. Western Michigan Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 2
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Miami (OH) Players to Watch
- Darweshi Hunter: 13.2 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Jaquel Morris: 7.6 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Bryce Bultman: 8.2 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Evan Ipsaro: 8.2 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Mekhi Cooper: 8.0 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
Western Michigan Players to Watch
- Seth Hubbard: 14.6 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Titus Wright: 8.0 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Owen Lobsinger: 9.1 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jefferson Monegro: 8.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Anthony Crump: 4.8 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
Miami (OH) vs. Western Michigan Stat Comparison
|Miami (OH) Rank
|Miami (OH) AVG
|Western Michigan AVG
|Western Michigan Rank
|274th
|70.9
|Points Scored
|65.3
|338th
|214th
|72.1
|Points Allowed
|73.8
|256th
|349th
|31.3
|Rebounds
|36.8
|177th
|341st
|6.7
|Off. Rebounds
|10.7
|74th
|70th
|8.8
|3pt Made
|7.1
|212th
|109th
|14.6
|Assists
|11.1
|324th
|273rd
|12.9
|Turnovers
|13.1
|286th
