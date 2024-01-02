The Miami (OH) RedHawks (6-6, 0-0 MAC) welcome in the Western Michigan Broncos (3-9, 0-0 MAC) after victories in five straight home games. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2, 2024.

Miami (OH) vs. Western Michigan Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Millett Hall in Oxford, Ohio

Millett Hall in Oxford, Ohio TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other MAC Games

Miami (OH) Stats Insights

This season, the RedHawks have a 46.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.9% higher than the 45.3% of shots the Broncos' opponents have made.

Miami (OH) is 3-2 when it shoots higher than 45.3% from the field.

The RedHawks are the 327th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Broncos sit at 168th.

The RedHawks average just 0.1 fewer points per game (74.8) than the Broncos allow (74.9).

Miami (OH) has a 5-1 record when putting up more than 74.9 points.

Miami (OH) Home & Away Comparison

Miami (OH) is scoring 81.3 points per game at home. When playing on the road, it is averaging 68.3 points per contest.

In 2023-24, the RedHawks are giving up 61.3 points per game when playing at home. On the road, they are allowing 81.8.

Looking at three-pointers, Miami (OH) has fared worse when playing at home this season, draining 8.3 threes per game with a 36.2% three-point percentage, compared to 9.5 per game and a 41.3% percentage when playing on the road.

Miami (OH) Upcoming Schedule