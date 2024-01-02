How to Watch Miami (OH) vs. Western Michigan on TV or Live Stream - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 1:31 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
The Miami (OH) RedHawks (6-6, 0-0 MAC) welcome in the Western Michigan Broncos (3-9, 0-0 MAC) after victories in five straight home games. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2, 2024.
Miami (OH) vs. Western Michigan Game Info
- When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Millett Hall in Oxford, Ohio
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other MAC Games
- Ball State vs Kent State (7:00 PM ET | January 2)
- Toledo vs Ohio (7:00 PM ET | January 2)
- Buffalo vs Central Michigan (7:00 PM ET | January 2)
- Eastern Michigan vs Bowling Green (7:00 PM ET | January 2)
Miami (OH) Stats Insights
- This season, the RedHawks have a 46.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.9% higher than the 45.3% of shots the Broncos' opponents have made.
- Miami (OH) is 3-2 when it shoots higher than 45.3% from the field.
- The RedHawks are the 327th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Broncos sit at 168th.
- The RedHawks average just 0.1 fewer points per game (74.8) than the Broncos allow (74.9).
- Miami (OH) has a 5-1 record when putting up more than 74.9 points.
Miami (OH) Home & Away Comparison
- Miami (OH) is scoring 81.3 points per game at home. When playing on the road, it is averaging 68.3 points per contest.
- In 2023-24, the RedHawks are giving up 61.3 points per game when playing at home. On the road, they are allowing 81.8.
- Looking at three-pointers, Miami (OH) has fared worse when playing at home this season, draining 8.3 threes per game with a 36.2% three-point percentage, compared to 9.5 per game and a 41.3% percentage when playing on the road.
Miami (OH) Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/19/2023
|@ Wright State
|L 92-82
|Wright State University Nutter Center
|12/22/2023
|Vermont
|W 70-69
|Millett Hall
|12/29/2023
|Wilberforce
|W 119-69
|Millett Hall
|1/2/2024
|Western Michigan
|-
|Millett Hall
|1/5/2024
|@ Toledo
|-
|Savage Arena
|1/9/2024
|@ Buffalo
|-
|Alumni Arena
