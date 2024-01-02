The Miami (OH) RedHawks (6-6, 0-0 MAC) welcome in the Western Michigan Broncos (3-9, 0-0 MAC) after victories in five straight home games. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2, 2024.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Miami (OH) vs. Western Michigan Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Millett Hall in Oxford, Ohio
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other MAC Games

Miami (OH) Stats Insights

  • This season, the RedHawks have a 46.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.9% higher than the 45.3% of shots the Broncos' opponents have made.
  • Miami (OH) is 3-2 when it shoots higher than 45.3% from the field.
  • The RedHawks are the 327th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Broncos sit at 168th.
  • The RedHawks average just 0.1 fewer points per game (74.8) than the Broncos allow (74.9).
  • Miami (OH) has a 5-1 record when putting up more than 74.9 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Miami (OH) Home & Away Comparison

  • Miami (OH) is scoring 81.3 points per game at home. When playing on the road, it is averaging 68.3 points per contest.
  • In 2023-24, the RedHawks are giving up 61.3 points per game when playing at home. On the road, they are allowing 81.8.
  • Looking at three-pointers, Miami (OH) has fared worse when playing at home this season, draining 8.3 threes per game with a 36.2% three-point percentage, compared to 9.5 per game and a 41.3% percentage when playing on the road.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Miami (OH) Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/19/2023 @ Wright State L 92-82 Wright State University Nutter Center
12/22/2023 Vermont W 70-69 Millett Hall
12/29/2023 Wilberforce W 119-69 Millett Hall
1/2/2024 Western Michigan - Millett Hall
1/5/2024 @ Toledo - Savage Arena
1/9/2024 @ Buffalo - Alumni Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.