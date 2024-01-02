The Western Michigan Broncos (3-9, 0-0 MAC) travel to face the Miami (OH) RedHawks (6-6, 0-0 MAC) after dropping five road games in a row. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2, 2024.

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Miami (OH) vs. Western Michigan matchup in this article.

Miami (OH) vs. Western Michigan Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Millett Hall in Oxford, Ohio

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Miami (OH) vs. Western Michigan Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Miami (OH) Moneyline Western Michigan Moneyline

Miami (OH) vs. Western Michigan Betting Trends

Miami (OH) has covered six times in 10 matchups with a spread this season.

So far this season, six out of the RedHawks' 10 games have gone over the point total.

Western Michigan has won six games against the spread this year, while failing to cover six times.

A total of seven Broncos games this year have hit the over.

