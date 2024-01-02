Should you bet on Moritz Seider to light the lamp when the Detroit Red Wings and the San Jose Sharks face off on Tuesday at 10:30 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before making any bets.

Will Moritz Seider score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Seider stats and insights

  • In five of 37 games this season, Seider has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • He has taken five shots in one game against the Sharks this season, but has not scored.
  • He has three goals on the power play, and also nine assists.
  • He takes 1.8 shots per game, and converts 7.6% of them.

Sharks defensive stats

  • The Sharks have given up 150 goals in total (4.0 per game), which ranks 32nd in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Sharks have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16.6 hits and 19.3 blocked shots per game.

Seider recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/31/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 20:50 Home L 5-3
12/29/2023 Predators 0 0 0 22:51 Home W 5-4 OT
12/27/2023 Wild 0 0 0 25:05 Away L 6-3
12/23/2023 Devils 1 0 1 23:55 Away L 3-2
12/22/2023 Flyers 2 0 2 26:28 Home W 7-6 SO
12/20/2023 Jets 1 0 1 20:49 Away L 5-2
12/18/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 17:27 Home L 4-3
12/16/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 20:58 Away L 1-0
12/14/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 18:06 Home L 2-1
12/12/2023 Blues 1 1 0 17:04 Away W 6-4

Red Wings vs. Sharks game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024
  • Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSDET
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

