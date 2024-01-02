Should you bet on Moritz Seider to light the lamp when the Detroit Red Wings and the San Jose Sharks face off on Tuesday at 10:30 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before making any bets.

Will Moritz Seider score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Seider stats and insights

In five of 37 games this season, Seider has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has taken five shots in one game against the Sharks this season, but has not scored.

He has three goals on the power play, and also nine assists.

He takes 1.8 shots per game, and converts 7.6% of them.

Sharks defensive stats

The Sharks have given up 150 goals in total (4.0 per game), which ranks 32nd in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Sharks have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16.6 hits and 19.3 blocked shots per game.

Seider recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/31/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 20:50 Home L 5-3 12/29/2023 Predators 0 0 0 22:51 Home W 5-4 OT 12/27/2023 Wild 0 0 0 25:05 Away L 6-3 12/23/2023 Devils 1 0 1 23:55 Away L 3-2 12/22/2023 Flyers 2 0 2 26:28 Home W 7-6 SO 12/20/2023 Jets 1 0 1 20:49 Away L 5-2 12/18/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 17:27 Home L 4-3 12/16/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 20:58 Away L 1-0 12/14/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 18:06 Home L 2-1 12/12/2023 Blues 1 1 0 17:04 Away W 6-4

Red Wings vs. Sharks game info

Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSDET

TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSDET

