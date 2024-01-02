The Detroit Red Wings, including Moritz Seider, will be in action Tuesday at 10:30 PM ET, and they'll be up against the San Jose Sharks. Thinking about a bet on Seider in the Red Wings-Sharks matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Moritz Seider vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSDET

ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +150)

Seider Season Stats Insights

Seider's plus-minus rating this season, in 22:12 per game on the ice, is +1.

Seider has a goal in five games this year through 37 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

In 16 of 37 games this season, Seider has registered a point, and six of those games included multiple points.

Seider has an assist in 12 of 37 games played this season, including multiple assists five times.

Seider's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 46.5% that he hits the over.

There is an implied probability of 40% of Seider going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Seider Stats vs. the Sharks

The Sharks have conceded 150 goals in total (4.0 per game), which ranks 32nd in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's -75 goal differential ranks 32nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. San Jose 37 Games 3 22 Points 1 5 Goals 1 17 Assists 0

