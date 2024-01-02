Tuesday's contest at Convocation Center Ohio has the Ohio Bobcats (6-6, 0-0 MAC) matching up with the Toledo Rockets (6-6, 0-0 MAC) at 7:00 PM ET (on January 2). Our computer prediction projects a close 78-77 win for Ohio, so it should be a tight matchup.

There is no line set for the game.

Ohio vs. Toledo Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPNU

ESPNU Where: Athens, Ohio

Athens, Ohio Venue: Convocation Center Ohio

Ohio vs. Toledo Score Prediction

Prediction: Ohio 78, Toledo 77

Spread & Total Prediction for Ohio vs. Toledo

Computer Predicted Spread: Ohio (-0.7)

Ohio (-0.7) Computer Predicted Total: 154.8

Ohio is 3-8-0 against the spread this season compared to Toledo's 6-6-0 ATS record. The Bobcats have hit the over in five games, while Rockets games have gone over six times.

Ohio Performance Insights

The Bobcats average 79.3 points per game (80th in college basketball) while allowing 70.3 per contest (160th in college basketball). They have a +108 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by nine points per game.

Ohio ranks 154th in college basketball at 37.2 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 36.7 its opponents average.

Ohio makes 8.2 three-pointers per game (115th in college basketball), 1.5 more than its opponents (6.7). It is shooting 34% from beyond the arc (160th in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 29.6%.

The Bobcats' 98 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 122nd in college basketball, and the 86.9 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 109th in college basketball.

Ohio wins the turnover battle by 4.4 per game, committing 9.8 (40th in college basketball) while its opponents average 14.2.

