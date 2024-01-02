How to Watch Ohio vs. Toledo on TV or Live Stream - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 1:30 PM EST
MAC foes square off when the Ohio Bobcats (6-6, 0-0 MAC) welcome in the Toledo Rockets (6-6, 0-0 MAC) at Convocation Center Ohio, tipping off at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2, 2024.
Ohio vs. Toledo Game Info
- When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Convocation Center Ohio in Athens, Ohio
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
How to Watch Other MAC Games
Ohio Stats Insights
- This season, the Bobcats have a 44.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.5% lower than the 50.4% of shots the Rockets' opponents have hit.
- Ohio is 3-0 when it shoots higher than 50.4% from the field.
- The Rockets are the 336th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Bobcats sit at 154th.
- The Bobcats average 79.3 points per game, only 0.5 fewer points than the 79.8 the Rockets allow.
- When Ohio scores more than 79.8 points, it is 4-1.
Ohio Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Ohio posted 83.5 points per game at home last season. When playing on the road, it averaged 75.8 points per contest.
- The Bobcats ceded 65.7 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 79.6 on the road.
- Looking at three-pointers, Ohio fared better when playing at home last season, making 9.3 threes per game with a 38.2% three-point percentage, compared to 8.8 threes per game and a 36.9% three-point percentage on the road.
Ohio Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/18/2023
|Defiance
|W 108-28
|Convocation Center Ohio
|12/22/2023
|@ Austin Peay
|L 71-67
|F&M Bank Arena
|12/30/2023
|Davidson
|L 72-69
|Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
|1/2/2024
|Toledo
|-
|Convocation Center Ohio
|1/6/2024
|Northern Illinois
|-
|Convocation Center Ohio
|1/9/2024
|@ Bowling Green
|-
|Stroh Center
