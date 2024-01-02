MAC foes square off when the Ohio Bobcats (6-6, 0-0 MAC) welcome in the Toledo Rockets (6-6, 0-0 MAC) at Convocation Center Ohio, tipping off at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2, 2024.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Ohio vs. Toledo Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Convocation Center Ohio in Athens, Ohio

Convocation Center Ohio in Athens, Ohio TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other MAC Games

Ohio Stats Insights

This season, the Bobcats have a 44.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.5% lower than the 50.4% of shots the Rockets' opponents have hit.

Ohio is 3-0 when it shoots higher than 50.4% from the field.

The Rockets are the 336th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Bobcats sit at 154th.

The Bobcats average 79.3 points per game, only 0.5 fewer points than the 79.8 the Rockets allow.

When Ohio scores more than 79.8 points, it is 4-1.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Ohio Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Ohio posted 83.5 points per game at home last season. When playing on the road, it averaged 75.8 points per contest.

The Bobcats ceded 65.7 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 79.6 on the road.

Looking at three-pointers, Ohio fared better when playing at home last season, making 9.3 threes per game with a 38.2% three-point percentage, compared to 8.8 threes per game and a 36.9% three-point percentage on the road.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Ohio Upcoming Schedule