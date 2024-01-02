The Detroit Red Wings' upcoming contest versus the San Jose Sharks is slated for Tuesday at 10:30 PM ET. Will Olli Maatta score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Olli Maatta score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1500 (Bet $10 to win $150.00 if he scores a goal)

Maatta stats and insights

In one of 29 games this season, Maatta scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has taken zero shots in one game versus the Sharks this season, but has not scored.

Maatta has zero points on the power play.

He has a 7.1% shooting percentage, attempting 0.4 shots per game.

Sharks defensive stats

The Sharks are 32nd in goals allowed, giving up 150 total goals (4.0 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Sharks have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16.6 hits and 19.3 blocked shots per game.

Maatta recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/31/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 13:55 Home L 5-3 12/29/2023 Predators 0 0 0 15:03 Home W 5-4 OT 12/22/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 5:57 Home W 7-6 SO 12/20/2023 Jets 1 1 0 18:11 Away L 5-2 12/16/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 16:19 Away L 1-0 12/14/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 12:41 Home L 2-1 12/12/2023 Blues 0 0 0 12:26 Away W 6-4 12/11/2023 Stars 1 0 1 15:30 Away L 6-3 12/9/2023 Senators 0 0 0 12:59 Home L 5-1 12/5/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 14:03 Away W 5-3

Red Wings vs. Sharks game info

Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSDET

ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

