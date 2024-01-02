Patrick Kane will be in action when the Detroit Red Wings and San Jose Sharks meet on Tuesday at SAP Center at San Jose, starting at 10:30 PM ET. Looking to bet on Kane's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Patrick Kane vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSDET

ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -175)

0.5 points (Over odds: -175) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +115)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kane Season Stats Insights

In 13 games this season, Kane has a plus-minus rating of -3, while averaging 19:05 on the ice per game.

Kane has netted a goal in a game five times this year in 13 games played, including multiple goals once.

In eight of 13 games this year, Kane has registered a point, and four of those games included multiple points.

In five of 13 games this year, Kane has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

The implied probability is 63.6% that Kane goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Kane going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 46.5%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Kane Stats vs. the Sharks

The Sharks are 32nd in goals allowed, conceding 150 total goals (4.0 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-75) ranks 32nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. San Jose 13 Games 4 13 Points 1 6 Goals 1 7 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.