The Detroit Red Wings (17-16-4) are heavy favorites (-185 moneyline odds to win) when they go on the road for a matchup with the San Jose Sharks (9-25-3), who have +150 moneyline odds, on Tuesday at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSDET.

Red Wings vs. Sharks Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSDET

ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSDET Where: SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose, California

Red Wings vs. Sharks Total and Moneyline

Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Red Wings vs. Sharks Betting Trends

San Jose has combined with its opponent to score over 6.5 goals in 14 of 37 games this season.

The Red Wings have won 58.3% of their games when they've been a moneyline favorite this season (7-5).

The Sharks have been the underdog 37 times this season, and upset their opponent in nine, or 24.3%, of those games.

When it has played with moneyline odds of -185 or shorter, Detroit has put together a 1-3 record (winning only 25.0% of its games).

San Jose has gone 9-26 when bookmakers have listed them as underdogs of +150 or longer on the moneyline.

Red Wings Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 3-7-0 4-6 7-3-0 6.4 3.1 3.8 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 3-7-0 3.1 3.8 6 16.7% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 1-8-1 3-5 4-5-1 6.3 1.7 3.7 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 1-8-1 1.7 3.7 6 23.1% Record as ML Favorite 2-1 Record as ML Underdog 1-6 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 6 Games Over Total 7 Games Under Total 3 Record as ML Favorite 0-0 Record as ML Underdog 1-9 Puck Line Covers 3 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 4 Games Under Total 5

