Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Alex DeBrincat, Tomas Hertl and others in the Detroit Red Wings-San Jose Sharks matchup at SAP Center at San Jose on Tuesday at 10:30 PM ET.

Red Wings vs. Sharks Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSDET

ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSDET Where: SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose, California

SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose, California Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Red Wings vs. Sharks Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Detroit Red Wings

Alex DeBrincat Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135)

0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)

DeBrincat is Detroit's top contributor with 38 points. He has 17 goals and 21 assists this season.

DeBrincat Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Bruins Dec. 31 0 1 1 3 vs. Predators Dec. 29 1 2 3 1 at Wild Dec. 27 1 1 2 4 at Devils Dec. 23 0 1 1 3 vs. Flyers Dec. 22 0 3 3 4

Dylan Larkin Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -238)

1.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -238) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -118, Under Odds: -115)

Dylan Larkin is another of Detroit's most productive contributors through 31 games, with 13 goals and 18 assists.

Larkin Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Bruins Dec. 31 0 1 1 4 vs. Predators Dec. 29 1 0 1 3 at Wild Dec. 27 0 0 0 3 at Devils Dec. 23 0 0 0 2 vs. Flyers Dec. 22 1 1 2 5

Lucas Raymond Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)

0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +200, Under Odds: -286)

Lucas Raymond has scored 11 goals and added 17 assists through 37 games for Detroit.

Raymond Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Bruins Dec. 31 0 1 1 0 vs. Predators Dec. 29 1 0 1 1 at Wild Dec. 27 0 0 0 1 at Devils Dec. 23 0 0 0 0 vs. Flyers Dec. 22 0 2 2 4

NHL Props Today: San Jose Sharks

Tomas Hertl Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +130)

0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)

Hertl has totaled 13 goals and 15 assists in 36 games for San Jose, good for 28 points.

Hertl Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Avalanche Dec. 31 1 0 1 1 vs. Oilers Dec. 28 0 0 0 2 at Kings Dec. 27 0 0 0 5 at Canucks Dec. 23 1 0 1 1 vs. Coyotes Dec. 21 0 0 0 3

Mikael Granlund Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)

0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)

Mikael Granlund has racked up 24 points this season, with four goals and 20 assists.

Granlund Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Avalanche Dec. 31 0 1 1 1 vs. Oilers Dec. 28 0 0 0 0 at Kings Dec. 27 0 0 0 3 at Canucks Dec. 23 1 1 2 4 vs. Coyotes Dec. 21 0 0 0 0

