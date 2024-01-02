The Detroit Red Wings, with Shayne Gostisbehere, take the ice Tuesday against the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center at San Jose, with the puck dropping at 10:30 PM ET. Considering a bet on Gostisbehere? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Shayne Gostisbehere vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSDET

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +130)

0.5 points (Over odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +195)

Gostisbehere Season Stats Insights

Gostisbehere's plus-minus rating this season, in 19:00 per game on the ice, is -14.

In seven of 36 games this year, Gostisbehere has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

In 15 of 36 games this year, Gostisbehere has recorded a point, and seven of those games included multiple points.

Gostisbehere has an assist in 12 of 36 games played this season, including multiple assists six times.

Gostisbehere has an implied probability of 43.5% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 33.9% of Gostisbehere going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Gostisbehere Stats vs. the Sharks

The Sharks are 32nd in goals allowed, conceding 150 total goals (4.0 per game) in the NHL.

The team has the league's 32nd-ranked goal differential (-75).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. San Jose 36 Games 3 26 Points 3 7 Goals 0 19 Assists 3

