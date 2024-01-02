Shelby County, OH High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Hoping to catch today's high school basketball games in Shelby County, Ohio? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Shelby County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Lehman Catholic High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on January 2
- Location: Sidney, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.