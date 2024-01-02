The Ohio Bobcats (6-6, 0-0 MAC) are welcoming in the Toledo Rockets (6-6, 0-0 MAC) for a contest between MAC rivals at Convocation Center Ohio, starting at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2, 2024.

Toledo vs. Ohio Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Convocation Center Ohio in Athens, Ohio
  • TV: ESPN
How to Watch Other MAC Games

Toledo Stats Insights

  • The Rockets are shooting 46.7% from the field, 4.9% higher than the 41.8% the Bobcats' opponents have shot this season.
  • This season, Toledo has a 6-4 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 41.8% from the field.
  • The Bobcats are the rebounding team in the country, the Rockets rank 245th.
  • The Rockets' 78.9 points per game are 8.6 more points than the 70.3 the Bobcats give up to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 70.3 points, Toledo is 5-5.

Toledo Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Toledo scored 90.5 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 82.1.
  • The Rockets conceded 74.4 points per game at home last season, and 77.4 away.
  • At home, Toledo knocked down 9.7 triples per game last season, 1.5 more than it averaged on the road (8.2). Toledo's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (42.5%) than on the road (39.9%).

Toledo Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/13/2023 Marshall W 88-87 Savage Arena
12/20/2023 Vermont L 86-60 Savage Arena
12/23/2023 @ West Virginia L 91-81 WVU Coliseum
1/2/2024 @ Ohio - Convocation Center Ohio
1/5/2024 Miami (OH) - Savage Arena
1/9/2024 @ Kent State - Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center

