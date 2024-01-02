The Ohio Bobcats (6-6, 0-0 MAC) are welcoming in the Toledo Rockets (6-6, 0-0 MAC) for a contest between MAC rivals at Convocation Center Ohio, starting at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2, 2024.

Toledo vs. Ohio Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Convocation Center Ohio in Athens, Ohio

Convocation Center Ohio in Athens, Ohio TV: ESPN

Toledo Stats Insights

The Rockets are shooting 46.7% from the field, 4.9% higher than the 41.8% the Bobcats' opponents have shot this season.

This season, Toledo has a 6-4 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 41.8% from the field.

The Bobcats are the rebounding team in the country, the Rockets rank 245th.

The Rockets' 78.9 points per game are 8.6 more points than the 70.3 the Bobcats give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 70.3 points, Toledo is 5-5.

Toledo Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Toledo scored 90.5 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 82.1.

The Rockets conceded 74.4 points per game at home last season, and 77.4 away.

At home, Toledo knocked down 9.7 triples per game last season, 1.5 more than it averaged on the road (8.2). Toledo's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (42.5%) than on the road (39.9%).

