How to Watch Toledo vs. Ohio on TV or Live Stream - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 1:31 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
The Ohio Bobcats (6-6, 0-0 MAC) are welcoming in the Toledo Rockets (6-6, 0-0 MAC) for a contest between MAC rivals at Convocation Center Ohio, starting at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2, 2024.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Toledo vs. Ohio Game Info
- When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Convocation Center Ohio in Athens, Ohio
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other MAC Games
- Buffalo vs Central Michigan (7:00 PM ET | January 2)
- Ball State vs Kent State (7:00 PM ET | January 2)
- Eastern Michigan vs Bowling Green (7:00 PM ET | January 2)
- Western Michigan vs Miami (OH) (7:00 PM ET | January 2)
Toledo Stats Insights
- The Rockets are shooting 46.7% from the field, 4.9% higher than the 41.8% the Bobcats' opponents have shot this season.
- This season, Toledo has a 6-4 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 41.8% from the field.
- The Bobcats are the rebounding team in the country, the Rockets rank 245th.
- The Rockets' 78.9 points per game are 8.6 more points than the 70.3 the Bobcats give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 70.3 points, Toledo is 5-5.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Toledo Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Toledo scored 90.5 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 82.1.
- The Rockets conceded 74.4 points per game at home last season, and 77.4 away.
- At home, Toledo knocked down 9.7 triples per game last season, 1.5 more than it averaged on the road (8.2). Toledo's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (42.5%) than on the road (39.9%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Toledo Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/13/2023
|Marshall
|W 88-87
|Savage Arena
|12/20/2023
|Vermont
|L 86-60
|Savage Arena
|12/23/2023
|@ West Virginia
|L 91-81
|WVU Coliseum
|1/2/2024
|@ Ohio
|-
|Convocation Center Ohio
|1/5/2024
|Miami (OH)
|-
|Savage Arena
|1/9/2024
|@ Kent State
|-
|Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.