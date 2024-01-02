Toledo vs. Ohio: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - January 2
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 4:31 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Tuesday's MAC slate will see the Ohio Bobcats (6-6, 0-0 MAC) take on the Toledo Rockets (6-6, 0-0 MAC) at 7:00 PM ET on ESPNU.
In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Ohio vs. Toledo matchup.
Toledo vs. Ohio Game Info
- When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Convocation Center Ohio in Athens, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: ESPNU
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Toledo vs. Ohio Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Ohio Moneyline
|Toledo Moneyline
|FanDuel
|Ohio (-3.5)
|158.5
|-164
|+136
Toledo vs. Ohio Betting Trends
- Toledo has compiled a 6-6-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Rockets have been an underdog by 3.5 points or more two times this year, and covered the spread in one of those matchups.
- Ohio has covered three times in 11 games with a spread this season.
- So far this season, five out of the Bobcats' 11 games have gone over the point total.
Toledo Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +50000
- Toledo ranks 88th in college basketball in terms of national championship odds (+50000). However, our computer rankings are significantly less confident, ranking the team 134th, a difference of 46 spots.
- The Rockets were +50000 to win the national championship at the start of the season, and are now the same.
- With odds of +50000, Toledo has been given a 0.2% chance of winning the national championship.
