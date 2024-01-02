Tuesday's MAC slate includes the Ohio Bobcats (6-4, 0-0 MAC) versus the Toledo Rockets (6-5, 0-0 MAC), at 7:00 PM ET on ESPNU.

Toledo vs. Ohio Game Information

Toledo Players to Watch

  • Ra'Heim Moss: 15.1 PTS, 5.7 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Tyler Cochran: 12.4 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Dante Maddox Jr.: 15.1 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Javan Simmons: 12.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.3 BLK
  • Sonny Wilson: 7.5 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

Ohio Players to Watch

  • Jaylin Hunter: 15.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • AJ Clayton: 11.4 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 2 BLK
  • Shereef Mitchell: 13.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Elmore James: 12.2 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK
  • AJ Brown: 9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

Toledo vs. Ohio Stat Comparison

Ohio Rank Ohio AVG Toledo AVG Toledo Rank
53rd 81.6 Points Scored 78.7 97th
159th 70.1 Points Allowed 78.8 330th
169th 37 Rebounds 32.4 332nd
95th 10.3 Off. Rebounds 8.4 241st
102nd 8.3 3pt Made 6.2 291st
176th 13.6 Assists 13.2 205th
23rd 9.4 Turnovers 11.2 127th

