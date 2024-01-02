Toledo vs. Ohio January 2 Tickets & Start Time
Tuesday's MAC slate includes the Ohio Bobcats (6-4, 0-0 MAC) versus the Toledo Rockets (6-5, 0-0 MAC), at 7:00 PM ET on ESPNU.
Toledo vs. Ohio Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 2
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPNU
Toledo Players to Watch
- Ra'Heim Moss: 15.1 PTS, 5.7 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Tyler Cochran: 12.4 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Dante Maddox Jr.: 15.1 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Javan Simmons: 12.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Sonny Wilson: 7.5 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
Ohio Players to Watch
- Jaylin Hunter: 15.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- AJ Clayton: 11.4 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 2 BLK
- Shereef Mitchell: 13.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Elmore James: 12.2 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK
- AJ Brown: 9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
Toledo vs. Ohio Stat Comparison
|Ohio Rank
|Ohio AVG
|Toledo AVG
|Toledo Rank
|53rd
|81.6
|Points Scored
|78.7
|97th
|159th
|70.1
|Points Allowed
|78.8
|330th
|169th
|37
|Rebounds
|32.4
|332nd
|95th
|10.3
|Off. Rebounds
|8.4
|241st
|102nd
|8.3
|3pt Made
|6.2
|291st
|176th
|13.6
|Assists
|13.2
|205th
|23rd
|9.4
|Turnovers
|11.2
|127th
