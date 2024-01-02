The Ohio Bobcats (6-6, 0-0 MAC) host the Toledo Rockets (6-6, 0-0 MAC) in a matchup of MAC teams at Convocation Center Ohio, starting at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2, 2024. The Bobcats are 3.5-point favorites in the game. The matchup has an over/under of 158.5.

Toledo vs. Ohio Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPNU

ESPNU Where: Athens, Ohio

Athens, Ohio Venue: Convocation Center Ohio

Favorite Spread Over/Under Ohio -3.5 158.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Rockets Betting Records & Stats

Toledo has combined with its opponent to score more than 158.5 points in six of 12 games this season.

Toledo's contests this season have a 158.8-point average over/under, 0.3 more points than this game's point total.

Toledo is 6-6-0 against the spread this year.

Ohio (3-8-0 ATS) has covered the spread 27.3% of the time, 22.7% less often than Toledo (6-6-0) this season.

Toledo vs. Ohio Over/Under Stats

Games Over 158.5 % of Games Over 158.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Ohio 3 27.3% 79.3 158.2 70.3 150.1 149.2 Toledo 6 50% 78.9 158.2 79.8 150.1 155.7

Additional Toledo Insights & Trends

The Bobcats had 11 wins in 20 games against the spread last year in MAC action.

The Rockets' 78.9 points per game are 8.6 more points than the 70.3 the Bobcats give up.

Toledo is 5-5 against the spread and 5-5 overall when it scores more than 70.3 points.

Toledo vs. Ohio Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Ohio 3-8-0 3-6 5-6-0 Toledo 6-6-0 1-1 6-6-0

Toledo vs. Ohio Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Ohio Toledo 14-1 Home Record 13-1 4-11 Away Record 10-4 9-4-0 Home ATS Record 10-3-0 6-8-0 Away ATS Record 6-5-0 83.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 90.5 75.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 82.1 6-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-4-0 10-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-5-0

