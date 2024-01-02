Trumbull County, OH High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
There is high school basketball competition in Trumbull County, Ohio today, and info on how to watch these games is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Trumbull County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Mineral Ridge at Columbiana High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 2
- Location: Columbiana, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Newton Falls High School at Heartland Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 2
- Location: Columbiana, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.