Yegor Chinakhov will be on the ice when the Columbus Blue Jackets and Boston Bruins meet at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2, 2024. Looking to bet on Chinakhov's props versus the Bruins? Scroll down for stats and information.

Yegor Chinakhov vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +230)

Chinakhov Season Stats Insights

In 27 games this season, Chinakhov has a plus-minus rating of -3, while averaging 14:36 on the ice per game.

In nine of 27 games this season, Chinakhov has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Chinakhov has a point in 12 games this season (out of 27), including multiple points four times.

In six of 27 games this year, Chinakhov has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Chinakhov's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 47.6% that he hits the over.

There is a 30.3% chance of Chinakhov having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Chinakhov Stats vs. the Bruins

The Bruins have given up 91 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks third in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team's +21 goal differential ranks sixth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Boston 27 Games 4 17 Points 2 10 Goals 1 7 Assists 1

