Akron vs. Ohio January 3 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 1:10 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The Ohio Bobcats (3-5) meet the Akron Zips (3-5) in a matchup of MAC teams at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday.
Akron vs. Ohio Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 3
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Buy Tickets for Other Akron Games
Akron Players to Watch
- Reagan Bass: 21.1 PTS, 11.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Morgan Haney: 9.8 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Lanae Riley: 9.4 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Zakia Rasheed: 7.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Alexus Mobley: 7.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
Ohio Players to Watch
- Jaya McClure: 14.7 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Kennedi Watkins: 10.1 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Madi Mace: 5.0 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Aylasia Fantrov: 6.0 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Bailey Tabeling: 7.0 PTS, 1.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
