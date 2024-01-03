The Ohio Bobcats (3-7) hit the court against the Akron Zips (5-5) on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET in MAC play.

Akron Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Convocation Center Ohio in Athens, Ohio

Convocation Center Ohio in Athens, Ohio TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Akron vs. Ohio Scoring Comparison

The Zips put up 7.9 fewer points per game (65.6) than the Bobcats allow (73.5).

Akron is 2-1 when it scores more than 73.5 points.

Ohio has a 2-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 65.6 points.

The 62.5 points per game the Bobcats put up are the same as the Zips give up.

Ohio is 3-2 when scoring more than 64.7 points.

When Akron allows fewer than 62.5 points, it is 3-1.

This season the Bobcats are shooting 37.4% from the field, 3.3% lower than the Zips concede.

Akron Leaders

Reagan Bass: 20.5 PTS, 11 REB, 1.2 STL, 47.9 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (4-for-14)

20.5 PTS, 11 REB, 1.2 STL, 47.9 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (4-for-14) Morgan Haney: 10.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 31.3 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (16-for-56)

10.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 31.3 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (16-for-56) Lanae Riley: 8.2 PTS, 43.8 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (8-for-18)

8.2 PTS, 43.8 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (8-for-18) Zakia Rasheed: 6.7 PTS, 1.2 STL, 36.7 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (11-for-34)

6.7 PTS, 1.2 STL, 36.7 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (11-for-34) Alexus Mobley: 8.1 PTS, 39.7 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7)

Akron Schedule