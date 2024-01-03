Ashtabula County, OH High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're questioning how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Ashtabula County, Ohio, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Ashtabula County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Conneaut High School at Fairport Harding High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on January 3
- Location: Conneaut, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Kirtland High School at Geneva High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 3
- Location: Geneva, OH
- Conference: Chagrin Valley Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
