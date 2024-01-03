If you're questioning how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Ashtabula County, Ohio, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Ashtabula County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Conneaut High School at Fairport Harding High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on January 3

6:30 PM ET on January 3 Location: Conneaut, OH

Conneaut, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

Kirtland High School at Geneva High School