Wednesday's contest features the Bowling Green Falcons (6-4) and the Central Michigan Chippewas (1-8) squaring off at McGuirk Arena in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 78-62 victory for heavily favored Bowling Green according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on January 3.

The Falcons' most recent outing on Friday ended in an 84-35 loss to Indiana.

Bowling Green vs. Central Michigan Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: McGuirk Arena in Mount Pleasant, Michigan

McGuirk Arena in Mount Pleasant, Michigan How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Bowling Green vs. Central Michigan Score Prediction

Prediction: Bowling Green 78, Central Michigan 62

Bowling Green Schedule Analysis

When the Falcons defeated the Cleveland State Vikings, the No. 100 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 89-86 on November 7, it was their best win of the season thus far.

When facing Quadrant 1 teams, the Falcons are 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the 39th-most defeats.

Bowling Green 2023-24 Best Wins

89-86 at home over Cleveland State (No. 100) on November 7

69-48 on the road over Wright State (No. 170) on December 12

68-66 at home over Duquesne (No. 175) on November 27

85-73 over Lehigh (No. 185) on November 23

59-38 over Mercer (No. 239) on November 22

Bowling Green Leaders

Lexi Fleming: 15.0 PTS, 2.3 STL, 43.2 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (24-for-78)

15.0 PTS, 2.3 STL, 43.2 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (24-for-78) Amy Velasco: 12.7 PTS, 39.8 FG%, 44.1 3PT% (15-for-34)

12.7 PTS, 39.8 FG%, 44.1 3PT% (15-for-34) Paige Kohler: 8.2 PTS, 28.6 FG%, 28.2 3PT% (11-for-39)

8.2 PTS, 28.6 FG%, 28.2 3PT% (11-for-39) Erika Porter: 7.3 PTS, 58.2 FG%

7.3 PTS, 58.2 FG% Morgan Sharps: 14.2 PTS, 43.2 FG%, 47.6 3PT% (20-for-42)

Bowling Green Performance Insights

The Falcons have a -72 scoring differential, falling short by 7.2 points per game. They're putting up 65.3 points per game, 198th in college basketball, and are allowing 72.5 per contest to rank 314th in college basketball.

