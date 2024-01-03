Bowling Green vs. Central Michigan Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - January 3
Wednesday's contest features the Bowling Green Falcons (6-4) and the Central Michigan Chippewas (1-8) squaring off at McGuirk Arena in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 78-62 victory for heavily favored Bowling Green according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on January 3.
The Falcons' most recent outing on Friday ended in an 84-35 loss to Indiana.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Bowling Green vs. Central Michigan Game Info
- When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: McGuirk Arena in Mount Pleasant, Michigan
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Bowling Green vs. Central Michigan Score Prediction
- Prediction: Bowling Green 78, Central Michigan 62
Bowling Green Schedule Analysis
- When the Falcons defeated the Cleveland State Vikings, the No. 100 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 89-86 on November 7, it was their best win of the season thus far.
- When facing Quadrant 1 teams, the Falcons are 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the 39th-most defeats.
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Bowling Green 2023-24 Best Wins
- 89-86 at home over Cleveland State (No. 100) on November 7
- 69-48 on the road over Wright State (No. 170) on December 12
- 68-66 at home over Duquesne (No. 175) on November 27
- 85-73 over Lehigh (No. 185) on November 23
- 59-38 over Mercer (No. 239) on November 22
Bowling Green Leaders
- Lexi Fleming: 15.0 PTS, 2.3 STL, 43.2 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (24-for-78)
- Amy Velasco: 12.7 PTS, 39.8 FG%, 44.1 3PT% (15-for-34)
- Paige Kohler: 8.2 PTS, 28.6 FG%, 28.2 3PT% (11-for-39)
- Erika Porter: 7.3 PTS, 58.2 FG%
- Morgan Sharps: 14.2 PTS, 43.2 FG%, 47.6 3PT% (20-for-42)
Bowling Green Performance Insights
- The Falcons have a -72 scoring differential, falling short by 7.2 points per game. They're putting up 65.3 points per game, 198th in college basketball, and are allowing 72.5 per contest to rank 314th in college basketball.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.