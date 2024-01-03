The Central Michigan Chippewas (1-8) face the Bowling Green Falcons (6-3) in a clash of MAC squads at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

Bowling Green vs. Central Michigan Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, January 3

Wednesday, January 3 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

Bowling Green Players to Watch

Lexi Fleming: 16.7 PTS, 5.0 REB, 3.1 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

16.7 PTS, 5.0 REB, 3.1 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Amy Velasco: 12.6 PTS, 1.9 REB, 3.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

12.6 PTS, 1.9 REB, 3.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK Paige Kohler: 8.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK

8.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK Erika Porter: 7.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.6 BLK

7.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.6 BLK Morgan Sharps: 15.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK

Central Michigan Players to Watch

Rochelle Norris: 8.4 PTS, 7.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.8 BLK

8.4 PTS, 7.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.8 BLK Nadege Jean: 8.8 PTS, 6.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK

8.8 PTS, 6.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK Taylor Anderson: 5.4 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.8 BLK

5.4 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.8 BLK Madisen Wardell: 10.6 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.6 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Karrington Gordon: 8.1 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK

