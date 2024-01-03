The Central Michigan Chippewas (1-8) will attempt to turn around a six-game losing streak when hosting the Bowling Green Falcons (6-4) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at McGuirk Arena. This contest is at 7:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to take a look at our score picks!

Bowling Green Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: McGuirk Arena in Mount Pleasant, Michigan
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other MAC Games

Bowling Green vs. Central Michigan Scoring Comparison

  • The Falcons score an average of 65.3 points per game, 11.3 fewer points than the 76.6 the Chippewas give up.
  • Bowling Green has put together a 2-0 record in games it scores more than 76.6 points.
  • Central Michigan has a 1-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 65.3 points.
  • The Chippewas average 64.2 points per game, 8.3 fewer points than the 72.5 the Falcons allow.
  • Central Michigan has a 1-1 record when scoring more than 72.5 points.
  • When Bowling Green gives up fewer than 64.2 points, it is 3-0.
  • The Chippewas are making 39% of their shots from the field, 5.9% lower than the Falcons allow to opponents (44.9%).

Bowling Green Leaders

  • Lexi Fleming: 15 PTS, 2.3 STL, 43.2 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (24-for-78)
  • Amy Velasco: 12.7 PTS, 39.8 FG%, 44.1 3PT% (15-for-34)
  • Paige Kohler: 8.2 PTS, 28.6 FG%, 28.2 3PT% (11-for-39)
  • Erika Porter: 7.3 PTS, 58.2 FG%
  • Morgan Sharps: 14.2 PTS, 43.2 FG%, 47.6 3PT% (20-for-42)

Bowling Green Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/12/2023 @ Wright State W 69-48 Wright State University Nutter Center
12/19/2023 South Carolina L 93-62 Stroh Center
12/22/2023 @ Indiana L 84-35 Assembly Hall
1/3/2024 @ Central Michigan - McGuirk Arena
1/6/2024 Western Michigan - Stroh Center
1/10/2024 Eastern Michigan - Stroh Center

