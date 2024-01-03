How to Watch the Bowling Green vs. Central Michigan Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 1:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Central Michigan Chippewas (1-8) will attempt to turn around a six-game losing streak when hosting the Bowling Green Falcons (6-4) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at McGuirk Arena. This contest is at 7:00 PM ET.
Bowling Green Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: McGuirk Arena in Mount Pleasant, Michigan
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other MAC Games
Bowling Green vs. Central Michigan Scoring Comparison
- The Falcons score an average of 65.3 points per game, 11.3 fewer points than the 76.6 the Chippewas give up.
- Bowling Green has put together a 2-0 record in games it scores more than 76.6 points.
- Central Michigan has a 1-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 65.3 points.
- The Chippewas average 64.2 points per game, 8.3 fewer points than the 72.5 the Falcons allow.
- Central Michigan has a 1-1 record when scoring more than 72.5 points.
- When Bowling Green gives up fewer than 64.2 points, it is 3-0.
- The Chippewas are making 39% of their shots from the field, 5.9% lower than the Falcons allow to opponents (44.9%).
Bowling Green Leaders
- Lexi Fleming: 15 PTS, 2.3 STL, 43.2 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (24-for-78)
- Amy Velasco: 12.7 PTS, 39.8 FG%, 44.1 3PT% (15-for-34)
- Paige Kohler: 8.2 PTS, 28.6 FG%, 28.2 3PT% (11-for-39)
- Erika Porter: 7.3 PTS, 58.2 FG%
- Morgan Sharps: 14.2 PTS, 43.2 FG%, 47.6 3PT% (20-for-42)
Bowling Green Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/12/2023
|@ Wright State
|W 69-48
|Wright State University Nutter Center
|12/19/2023
|South Carolina
|L 93-62
|Stroh Center
|12/22/2023
|@ Indiana
|L 84-35
|Assembly Hall
|1/3/2024
|@ Central Michigan
|-
|McGuirk Arena
|1/6/2024
|Western Michigan
|-
|Stroh Center
|1/10/2024
|Eastern Michigan
|-
|Stroh Center
