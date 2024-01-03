The Central Michigan Chippewas (1-8) will attempt to turn around a six-game losing streak when hosting the Bowling Green Falcons (6-4) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at McGuirk Arena. This contest is at 7:00 PM ET.

Bowling Green Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: McGuirk Arena in Mount Pleasant, Michigan

McGuirk Arena in Mount Pleasant, Michigan TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Bowling Green vs. Central Michigan Scoring Comparison

The Falcons score an average of 65.3 points per game, 11.3 fewer points than the 76.6 the Chippewas give up.

Bowling Green has put together a 2-0 record in games it scores more than 76.6 points.

Central Michigan has a 1-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 65.3 points.

The Chippewas average 64.2 points per game, 8.3 fewer points than the 72.5 the Falcons allow.

Central Michigan has a 1-1 record when scoring more than 72.5 points.

When Bowling Green gives up fewer than 64.2 points, it is 3-0.

The Chippewas are making 39% of their shots from the field, 5.9% lower than the Falcons allow to opponents (44.9%).

Bowling Green Leaders

Lexi Fleming: 15 PTS, 2.3 STL, 43.2 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (24-for-78)

15 PTS, 2.3 STL, 43.2 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (24-for-78) Amy Velasco: 12.7 PTS, 39.8 FG%, 44.1 3PT% (15-for-34)

12.7 PTS, 39.8 FG%, 44.1 3PT% (15-for-34) Paige Kohler: 8.2 PTS, 28.6 FG%, 28.2 3PT% (11-for-39)

8.2 PTS, 28.6 FG%, 28.2 3PT% (11-for-39) Erika Porter: 7.3 PTS, 58.2 FG%

7.3 PTS, 58.2 FG% Morgan Sharps: 14.2 PTS, 43.2 FG%, 47.6 3PT% (20-for-42)

Bowling Green Schedule