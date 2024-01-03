The Washington Wizards (6-26) play the Cleveland Cavaliers (18-15) at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on January 3, 2024.

Cavaliers vs. Wizards Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio TV: Bally Sports

Cavaliers vs Wizards Additional Info

Cavaliers Stats Insights

The Cavaliers are shooting 47.3% from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points lower than the 50% the Wizards allow to opponents.

Cleveland is 5-2 when it shoots better than 50% from the field.

The Wizards are the 30th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Cavaliers sit at 13th.

The 112.3 points per game the Cavaliers score are 13.9 fewer points than the Wizards give up (126.2).

When Cleveland scores more than 126.2 points, it is 3-0.

Cavaliers Home & Away Comparison

The Cavaliers put up 112.6 points per game when playing at home, compared to 112 points per game in away games, a difference of 0.6 points per contest.

When playing at home, Cleveland is allowing 2.7 more points per game (113.7) than when playing on the road (111).

The Cavaliers are averaging 12.5 treys per game, which is 0.3 more than they're averaging away from home (12.2). When it comes to three-point percentage, they are shooting 34.5% when playing at home and 34.7% on the road.

Cavaliers Injuries