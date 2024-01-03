The West Virginia Mountaineers (10-0) meet the Cincinnati Bearcats (7-3) in a clash of Big 12 squads at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

Cincinnati vs. West Virginia Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, January 3

Wednesday, January 3 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

Cincinnati Players to Watch

Jillian Hayes: 13.1 PTS, 9.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK

13.1 PTS, 9.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK Malea Williams: 9.8 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.9 BLK

9.8 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.9 BLK Destiny Thomas: 6.6 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

6.6 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Braylyn Milton: 5.9 PTS, 2.0 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

5.9 PTS, 2.0 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK Reagan Jackson: 9.3 PTS, 1.7 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

West Virginia Players to Watch

JJ Quinerly: 19.6 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.4 AST, 3.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

19.6 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.4 AST, 3.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Jordan Harrison: 13.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 6.1 AST, 2.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

13.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 6.1 AST, 2.8 STL, 0.0 BLK Lauren Fields: 10.2 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

10.2 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Kyah Watson: 7.5 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

7.5 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Tavy Diggs: 5.9 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.0 BLK

