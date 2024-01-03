The West Virginia Mountaineers (12-0) welcome in the Cincinnati Bearcats (8-4) after victories in eight home games in a row. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3, 2024.

Cincinnati Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia

WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia TV: ESPN+

Cincinnati vs. West Virginia Scoring Comparison

The Bearcats' 65.3 points per game are 11.5 more points than the 53.8 the Mountaineers allow.

Cincinnati is 8-2 when it scores more than 53.8 points.

West Virginia's record is 11-0 when it allows fewer than 65.3 points.

The Mountaineers average 82.9 points per game, 22.1 more points than the 60.8 the Bearcats allow.

West Virginia has an 11-0 record when putting up more than 60.8 points.

Cincinnati is 8-4 when giving up fewer than 82.9 points.

This year the Mountaineers are shooting 48.5% from the field, 10.3% higher than the Bearcats give up.

The Bearcats' 36.6 shooting percentage is 2.1 lower than the Mountaineers have conceded.

Cincinnati Leaders

Jillian Hayes: 12.5 PTS, 8.5 REB, 51.6 FG%, 30 3PT% (3-for-10)

12.5 PTS, 8.5 REB, 51.6 FG%, 30 3PT% (3-for-10) Malea Williams: 9.7 PTS, 43.3 FG%, 39.4 3PT% (13-for-33)

9.7 PTS, 43.3 FG%, 39.4 3PT% (13-for-33) Braylyn Milton: 6.1 PTS, 25.3 FG%, 13.2 3PT% (5-for-38)

6.1 PTS, 25.3 FG%, 13.2 3PT% (5-for-38) Brianna Byers: 4 PTS, 43.5 FG%

4 PTS, 43.5 FG% Reagan Jackson: 8.5 PTS, 30.5 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (12-for-39)

Cincinnati Schedule