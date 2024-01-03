Wednesday's contest between the No. 25 West Virginia Mountaineers (12-0) and Cincinnati Bearcats (8-4) at WVU Coliseum has a projected final score of 73-59 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored West Virginia, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET on January 3.

The Bearcats enter this game following a 66-41 loss to Kansas State on Saturday.

Cincinnati vs. West Virginia Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia

WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Cincinnati vs. West Virginia Score Prediction

Prediction: West Virginia 73, Cincinnati 59

Cincinnati Schedule Analysis

The Bearcats picked up their signature win of the season on November 19 by registering a 71-60 victory over the Toledo Rockets, the No. 71-ranked team in our computer rankings.

The Bearcats have tied for the 23rd-most Quadrant 1 victories in the nation (one), but also have tied for the ninth-most Quadrant 1 defeats (four).

The Mountaineers have tied for the 15th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the country according to the RPI (four).

Cincinnati 2023-24 Best Wins

71-60 on the road over Toledo (No. 71) on November 19

65-41 over Kentucky (No. 133) on November 25

58-56 on the road over Southern Indiana (No. 227) on December 17

87-62 at home over Howard (No. 264) on December 13

71-51 at home over Siena (No. 277) on December 21

Cincinnati Leaders

Jillian Hayes: 12.5 PTS, 8.5 REB, 51.6 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (3-for-10)

12.5 PTS, 8.5 REB, 51.6 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (3-for-10) Malea Williams: 9.7 PTS, 43.3 FG%, 39.4 3PT% (13-for-33)

9.7 PTS, 43.3 FG%, 39.4 3PT% (13-for-33) Braylyn Milton: 6.1 PTS, 25.3 FG%, 13.2 3PT% (5-for-38)

6.1 PTS, 25.3 FG%, 13.2 3PT% (5-for-38) Brianna Byers: 4.0 PTS, 43.5 FG%

4.0 PTS, 43.5 FG% Reagan Jackson: 8.5 PTS, 30.5 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (12-for-39)

Cincinnati Performance Insights

The Bearcats' +53 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 4.5 points per game) is a result of putting up 65.3 points per game (198th in college basketball) while giving up 60.8 per contest (106th in college basketball).

