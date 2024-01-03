Clermont County, OH High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Hoping to catch today's high school basketball games in Clermont County, Ohio? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, read on.
Clermont County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Taft at Clermont Northeastern
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on January 3
- Location: Batavia, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
