Wednesday's game features the Dayton Flyers (10-2, 0-0 A-10) and the Davidson Wildcats (10-3, 0-0 A-10) matching up at John M. Belk Arena (on January 3) at 7:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 71-67 win for Dayton, who is a small favorite based on our model.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Dayton vs. Davidson Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Where: Davidson, North Carolina

Davidson, North Carolina Venue: John M. Belk Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Dayton vs. Davidson Score Prediction

Prediction: Dayton 71, Davidson 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Dayton vs. Davidson

Computer Predicted Spread: Dayton (-3.9)

Dayton (-3.9) Computer Predicted Total: 137.7

Davidson is 6-4-0 against the spread, while Dayton's ATS record this season is 6-5-0. The Wildcats have gone over the point total in four games, while Flyers games have gone over seven times.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Other A-10 Predictions

Dayton Performance Insights

The Flyers put up 74.4 points per game (194th in college basketball) while giving up 65.6 per contest (65th in college basketball). They have a +106 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 8.8 points per game.

Dayton is 336th in the nation at 32.5 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 32.8 its opponents average.

Dayton hits 10 three-pointers per game (16th in college basketball), 3.1 more than its opponents. It shoots 41.7% from deep (second-best in college basketball), and its opponents are shooting 34.2%.

Dayton forces 9.3 turnovers per game (347th in college basketball) while committing 9.8 (40th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.