The Dayton Flyers (10-2, 0-0 A-10) will attempt to extend a seven-game win streak when they visit the Davidson Wildcats (10-3, 0-0 A-10) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3, 2024. The Wildcats have also taken seven games in a row.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Dayton vs. Davidson Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: John M. Belk Arena in Davidson, North Carolina

John M. Belk Arena in Davidson, North Carolina TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other A-10 Games

Dayton Stats Insights

This season, the Flyers have a 48.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.8% higher than the 42.3% of shots the Wildcats' opponents have hit.

In games Dayton shoots higher than 42.3% from the field, it is 8-1 overall.

The Flyers are the 335th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Wildcats sit at 240th.

The Flyers average 8.9 more points per game (74.4) than the Wildcats allow (65.5).

Dayton is 8-1 when scoring more than 65.5 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Dayton Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Dayton scored 73.9 points per game at home last year, compared to 64.5 points per game in away games, a difference of 9.4 points per contest.

When playing at home, the Flyers allowed 4.3 fewer points per game (58.9) than on the road (63.2).

Dayton sunk 7.5 three-pointers per game with a 38.6% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which was 1.2 more threes and 6.4% points better than it averaged away from home (6.3 threes per game, 32.2% three-point percentage).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Dayton Upcoming Schedule