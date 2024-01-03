Dayton vs. Davidson: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - January 3
The Dayton Flyers (10-2, 0-0 A-10) take a seven-game win streak into a road contest with the Davidson Wildcats (10-3, 0-0 A-10), winners of seven straight as well. It begins at 7:00 PM ET (on CBS Sports Network) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024.
You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Dayton vs. Davidson matchup in this article.
Dayton vs. Davidson Game Info
- When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: John M. Belk Arena in Davidson, North Carolina
- How to Watch on TV: CBS Sports Network
Dayton vs. Davidson Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Dayton Moneyline
|Davidson Moneyline
Dayton vs. Davidson Betting Trends
- Dayton has won six games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing six times.
- In the Flyers' 12 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total eight times.
- Davidson is 7-5-0 ATS this year.
- The Wildcats and their opponents have combined to go over the point total five out of 12 times this year.
Dayton Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +20000
- In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+20000), Dayton is 63rd in the country. It is way higher than that, 43rd, according to computer rankings.
- Bookmakers have moved the Flyers' national championship odds up from +30000 at the beginning of the season to +20000. Among all teams in college basketball, that is the fifth-biggest change.
- The implied probability of Dayton winning the national championship, based on its +20000 moneyline odds, is 0.5%.
