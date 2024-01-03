The Dayton Flyers (10-2, 0-0 A-10) take a seven-game win streak into a road contest with the Davidson Wildcats (10-3, 0-0 A-10), winners of seven straight as well. It begins at 7:00 PM ET (on CBS Sports Network) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024.

You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Dayton vs. Davidson matchup in this article.

Dayton vs. Davidson Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: John M. Belk Arena in Davidson, North Carolina

John M. Belk Arena in Davidson, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: CBS Sports Network

Dayton vs. Davidson Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Dayton Moneyline Davidson Moneyline

Dayton vs. Davidson Betting Trends

Dayton has won six games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing six times.

In the Flyers' 12 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total eight times.

Davidson is 7-5-0 ATS this year.

The Wildcats and their opponents have combined to go over the point total five out of 12 times this year.

Dayton Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +20000

+20000 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+20000), Dayton is 63rd in the country. It is way higher than that, 43rd, according to computer rankings.

Bookmakers have moved the Flyers' national championship odds up from +30000 at the beginning of the season to +20000. Among all teams in college basketball, that is the fifth-biggest change.

The implied probability of Dayton winning the national championship, based on its +20000 moneyline odds, is 0.5%.

