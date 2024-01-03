Dayton vs. Davidson January 3 Tickets & Start Time
The Davidson Wildcats (8-3, 0-0 A-10) face the Dayton Flyers (9-2, 0-0 A-10) in a clash of A-10 teams at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday. The game is available on CBS Sports Network.
Dayton vs. Davidson Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 3
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
Dayton Players to Watch
- Daron Holmes: 16.8 PTS, 7 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 2.4 BLK
- Nate Santos: 12.5 PTS, 7 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Kobe Elvis: 11.2 PTS, 2.6 REB, 4.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK
- Koby Brea: 12.3 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Enoch Cheeks: 5.9 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.8 BLK
Davidson Players to Watch
- Grant Huffman: 11.5 PTS, 5.1 REB, 5.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
- David Skogman: 13.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Reed Bailey: 9.5 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Bobby Durkin: 9.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Angelo Brizzi: 7.3 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2 AST, 2 STL, 0.4 BLK
Dayton vs. Davidson Stat Comparison
|Davidson Rank
|Davidson AVG
|Dayton AVG
|Dayton Rank
|214th
|73.9
|Points Scored
|74.1
|208th
|63rd
|65.8
|Points Allowed
|65.3
|53rd
|266th
|34.5
|Rebounds
|32.9
|314th
|249th
|8.3
|Off. Rebounds
|7.5
|295th
|80th
|8.7
|3pt Made
|9.9
|26th
|176th
|13.6
|Assists
|15.6
|73rd
|31st
|9.5
|Turnovers
|10.2
|56th
