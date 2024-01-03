The Dayton Flyers (10-2, 0-0 A-10) bring a seven-game win streak into a road matchup with the Davidson Wildcats (10-3, 0-0 A-10), who have won seven straight as well. The Wildcats are underdogs by 4.5 points in the contest, which begins at 7:00 PM ET (on CBS Sports Network) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024. The matchup has an over/under set at 136.5 points.

Dayton vs. Davidson Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: CBS Sports Network

Where: Davidson, North Carolina

Venue: John M. Belk Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Dayton -4.5 136.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Dayton Betting Records & Stats

Dayton's 11 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 136.5 points seven times.

Dayton's outings this year have an average total of 140, 3.5 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Flyers are 6-5-0 ATS this season.

Dayton has covered less often than Davidson this season, recording an ATS record of 6-5-0, as opposed to the 6-4-0 mark of Davidson.

Dayton vs. Davidson Over/Under Stats

Games Over 136.5 % of Games Over 136.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Dayton 7 63.6% 74.4 147.2 65.6 131.1 134.7 Davidson 6 60% 72.8 147.2 65.5 131.1 136.3

Additional Dayton Insights & Trends

Dayton put together an 11-10-0 record against the spread in conference play last season.

The Flyers average 8.9 more points per game (74.4) than the Wildcats allow (65.5).

Dayton is 5-3 against the spread and 8-1 overall when scoring more than 65.5 points.

Dayton vs. Davidson Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Dayton 6-5-0 2-4 7-4-0 Davidson 6-4-0 1-1 4-6-0

Dayton vs. Davidson Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Dayton Davidson 14-2 Home Record 7-8 5-6 Away Record 6-6 8-7-0 Home ATS Record 4-9-0 5-6-0 Away ATS Record 8-4-0 73.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 71.4 64.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 70.9 5-10-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-7-0 3-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 3-9-0

