Dayton vs. Davidson: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - January 3
The Dayton Flyers (10-2, 0-0 A-10) bring a seven-game win streak into a road matchup with the Davidson Wildcats (10-3, 0-0 A-10), who have won seven straight as well. The Wildcats are underdogs by 4.5 points in the contest, which begins at 7:00 PM ET (on CBS Sports Network) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024. The matchup has an over/under set at 136.5 points.
Dayton vs. Davidson Odds & Info
- Date: Wednesday, January 3, 2024
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Where: Davidson, North Carolina
- Venue: John M. Belk Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Dayton
|-4.5
|136.5
Dayton Betting Records & Stats
- Dayton's 11 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 136.5 points seven times.
- Dayton's outings this year have an average total of 140, 3.5 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- The Flyers are 6-5-0 ATS this season.
- Dayton has covered less often than Davidson this season, recording an ATS record of 6-5-0, as opposed to the 6-4-0 mark of Davidson.
Dayton vs. Davidson Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 136.5
|% of Games Over 136.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Dayton
|7
|63.6%
|74.4
|147.2
|65.6
|131.1
|134.7
|Davidson
|6
|60%
|72.8
|147.2
|65.5
|131.1
|136.3
Additional Dayton Insights & Trends
- Dayton put together an 11-10-0 record against the spread in conference play last season.
- The Flyers average 8.9 more points per game (74.4) than the Wildcats allow (65.5).
- Dayton is 5-3 against the spread and 8-1 overall when scoring more than 65.5 points.
Dayton vs. Davidson Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Dayton
|6-5-0
|2-4
|7-4-0
|Davidson
|6-4-0
|1-1
|4-6-0
Dayton vs. Davidson Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Dayton
|Davidson
|14-2
|Home Record
|7-8
|5-6
|Away Record
|6-6
|8-7-0
|Home ATS Record
|4-9-0
|5-6-0
|Away ATS Record
|8-4-0
|73.9
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|71.4
|64.5
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|70.9
|5-10-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|6-7-0
|3-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|3-9-0
