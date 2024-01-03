Georges Niang and his Cleveland Cavaliers teammates match up versus the Washington Wizards on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on January 1, Niang posted eight points in a 124-121 loss against the Raptors.

In this article we will break down Niang's prop bets, using stats to help you make good picks.

Georges Niang Prop Bets vs. the Wizards

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 7.5 8.1 7.6 Rebounds -- 3.5 2.3 Assists -- 1.2 1.0 PRA -- 12.8 10.9 PR -- 11.6 9.9



Georges Niang Insights vs. the Wizards

Niang is responsible for taking 8.6% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 7.6 per game.

Niang's Cavaliers average 100.9 possessions per game, which ranks 22nd among NBA teams, while the Wizards have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 16th with 105.5 possessions per contest.

Giving up 126.2 points per game, the Wizards are the worst squad in the NBA on defense.

The Wizards are the worst team in the NBA, conceding 49.7 rebounds per game.

The Wizards are the worst team in the NBA, conceding 30.3 assists per contest.

Georges Niang vs. the Wizards

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/12/2023 19 6 1 0 1 0 0 12/27/2022 28 3 4 1 1 0 0 11/2/2022 27 13 3 0 3 1 0 10/31/2022 14 12 2 1 4 0 0

