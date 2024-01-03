Jarrett Allen plus his Cleveland Cavaliers teammates hit the court versus the Washington Wizards at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

Allen, in his most recent game (January 1 loss against the Raptors), put up 16 points, 11 rebounds and four assists.

If you'd like to make predictions on Allen's performance, we look at his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Jarrett Allen Prop Bets vs. the Wizards

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 19.5 14.4 17.7 Rebounds 12.5 9.3 11.3 Assists 3.5 2.8 4.0 PRA -- 26.5 33 PR -- 23.7 29



Jarrett Allen Insights vs. the Wizards

This season, Allen has made 6.0 shots per game, which accounts for 12.0% of his team's total makes.

Allen's Cavaliers average 100.9 possessions per game, which ranks 22nd among NBA teams, while the Wizards have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 16th with 105.5 possessions per contest.

The Wizards are the worst defensive squad in the NBA, giving up 126.2 points per game.

The Wizards are the worst team in the NBA, allowing 49.7 rebounds per game.

Conceding 30.3 assists per game, the Wizards are the worst team in the league.

Jarrett Allen vs. the Wizards

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/6/2023 37 23 8 3 0 2 0 10/23/2022 38 15 14 3 0 2 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.