The Buffalo Bulls (6-4) hit the court against the Kent State Golden Flashes (6-4) on Wednesday at 6:00 PM ET in MAC action.

Kent State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET

Alumni Arena in Buffalo, New York TV: ESPN+

Kent State vs. Buffalo Scoring Comparison

The Golden Flashes score an average of 72.9 points per game, 10.5 more points than the 62.4 the Bulls give up to opponents.

Kent State has put together a 6-2 record in games it scores more than 62.4 points.

Buffalo is 5-3 when it allows fewer than 72.9 points.

The 67.4 points per game the Bulls record are 6.9 more points than the Golden Flashes give up (60.5).

When Buffalo puts up more than 60.5 points, it is 5-1.

Kent State has a 6-1 record when allowing fewer than 67.4 points.

The Bulls are making 43.2% of their shots from the field, 7.3% higher than the Golden Flashes concede to opponents (35.9%).

The Golden Flashes' 41.2 shooting percentage from the field is 3.5 higher than the Bulls have given up.

Kent State Leaders

Katie Shumate: 11.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 38.1 FG%, 25 3PT% (9-for-36)

11.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 38.1 FG%, 25 3PT% (9-for-36) Corynne Hauser: 10.2 PTS, 38.9 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (12-for-37)

10.2 PTS, 38.9 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (12-for-37) Mikala Morris: 8.8 PTS, 51.3 FG%

8.8 PTS, 51.3 FG% Jenna Batsch: 10.8 PTS, 39.8 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (9-for-39)

10.8 PTS, 39.8 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (9-for-39) Bridget Dunn: 7.2 PTS, 39.4 FG%, 34.5 3PT% (19-for-55)

Kent State Schedule