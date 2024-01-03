The Buffalo Bulls (6-4) hit the court against the Kent State Golden Flashes (6-4) on Wednesday at 6:00 PM ET in MAC action.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Kent State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: Alumni Arena in Buffalo, New York
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Kent State vs. Buffalo Scoring Comparison

  • The Golden Flashes score an average of 72.9 points per game, 10.5 more points than the 62.4 the Bulls give up to opponents.
  • Kent State has put together a 6-2 record in games it scores more than 62.4 points.
  • Buffalo is 5-3 when it allows fewer than 72.9 points.
  • The 67.4 points per game the Bulls record are 6.9 more points than the Golden Flashes give up (60.5).
  • When Buffalo puts up more than 60.5 points, it is 5-1.
  • Kent State has a 6-1 record when allowing fewer than 67.4 points.
  • The Bulls are making 43.2% of their shots from the field, 7.3% higher than the Golden Flashes concede to opponents (35.9%).
  • The Golden Flashes' 41.2 shooting percentage from the field is 3.5 higher than the Bulls have given up.

Kent State Leaders

  • Katie Shumate: 11.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 38.1 FG%, 25 3PT% (9-for-36)
  • Corynne Hauser: 10.2 PTS, 38.9 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (12-for-37)
  • Mikala Morris: 8.8 PTS, 51.3 FG%
  • Jenna Batsch: 10.8 PTS, 39.8 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (9-for-39)
  • Bridget Dunn: 7.2 PTS, 39.4 FG%, 34.5 3PT% (19-for-55)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kent State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/10/2023 @ Duquesne L 89-82 UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse
12/19/2023 Lake Erie W 84-20 Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center
12/30/2023 La Roche W 109-31 Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center
1/3/2024 @ Buffalo - Alumni Arena
1/6/2024 Ohio - Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center
1/10/2024 @ Miami (OH) - Millett Hall

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.