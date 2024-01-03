How to Watch the Kent State vs. Buffalo Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 1:05 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
The Buffalo Bulls (6-4) hit the court against the Kent State Golden Flashes (6-4) on Wednesday at 6:00 PM ET in MAC action.
Kent State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Alumni Arena in Buffalo, New York
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Kent State vs. Buffalo Scoring Comparison
- The Golden Flashes score an average of 72.9 points per game, 10.5 more points than the 62.4 the Bulls give up to opponents.
- Kent State has put together a 6-2 record in games it scores more than 62.4 points.
- Buffalo is 5-3 when it allows fewer than 72.9 points.
- The 67.4 points per game the Bulls record are 6.9 more points than the Golden Flashes give up (60.5).
- When Buffalo puts up more than 60.5 points, it is 5-1.
- Kent State has a 6-1 record when allowing fewer than 67.4 points.
- The Bulls are making 43.2% of their shots from the field, 7.3% higher than the Golden Flashes concede to opponents (35.9%).
- The Golden Flashes' 41.2 shooting percentage from the field is 3.5 higher than the Bulls have given up.
Kent State Leaders
- Katie Shumate: 11.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 38.1 FG%, 25 3PT% (9-for-36)
- Corynne Hauser: 10.2 PTS, 38.9 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (12-for-37)
- Mikala Morris: 8.8 PTS, 51.3 FG%
- Jenna Batsch: 10.8 PTS, 39.8 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (9-for-39)
- Bridget Dunn: 7.2 PTS, 39.4 FG%, 34.5 3PT% (19-for-55)
Kent State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/10/2023
|@ Duquesne
|L 89-82
|UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse
|12/19/2023
|Lake Erie
|W 84-20
|Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center
|12/30/2023
|La Roche
|W 109-31
|Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center
|1/3/2024
|@ Buffalo
|-
|Alumni Arena
|1/6/2024
|Ohio
|-
|Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center
|1/10/2024
|@ Miami (OH)
|-
|Millett Hall
