Lake County, OH High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're looking for how to stream high school basketball in Lake County, Ohio today, we've got the information here.
Lake County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Conneaut High School at Fairport Harding High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on January 3
- Location: Conneaut, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Kirtland High School at Geneva High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 3
- Location: Geneva, OH
- Conference: Chagrin Valley Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
