Wednesday's game that pits the Toledo Rockets (7-3) versus the Miami (OH) RedHawks (2-8) at Millett Hall should be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 72-53 in favor of Toledo, who is a heavy favorite according to our model. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on January 3.

The RedHawks enter this matchup after a 53-44 loss to Austin Peay on Saturday.

Miami (OH) vs. Toledo Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Millett Hall in Oxford, Ohio

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Miami (OH) vs. Toledo Score Prediction

Prediction: Toledo 72, Miami (OH) 53

Miami (OH) Schedule Analysis

The RedHawks beat the No. 270-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Oakland Golden Grizzlies, 68-66, on December 21, which goes down as their best win of the season.

The RedHawks have tied for the seventh-most Quadrant 3 losses in the country (five).

Miami (OH) Leaders

Jadyn Scott: 12.6 PTS, 53.4 FG%

12.6 PTS, 53.4 FG% Amber Tretter: 7.5 PTS, 39.5 FG%, 15 3PT% (3-for-20)

7.5 PTS, 39.5 FG%, 15 3PT% (3-for-20) Lakresha Edwards: 8.6 PTS, 36 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (18-for-48)

8.6 PTS, 36 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (18-for-48) Nuria Jurjo Jimenez: 4.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 40.5 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7)

4.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 40.5 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7) Jada Scott: 5.5 PTS, 26.2 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13)

Miami (OH) Performance Insights

The RedHawks average 53.1 points per game (341st in college basketball) while allowing 69.9 per contest (290th in college basketball). They have a -168 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 16.8 points per game.

