Miami (OH) vs. Toledo January 3 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Toledo Rockets (6-3) play a fellow MAC squad, the Miami (OH) RedHawks (1-7), on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at Millett Hall. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET.
Miami (OH) vs. Toledo Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 3
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Miami (OH) Players to Watch
- Jadyn Scott: 13.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Amber Tretter: 5.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Lakresha Edwards: 7.6 PTS, 3 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Nuria Jurjo Jimenez: 4.9 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK
- Katey Richason: 6.2 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
Toledo Players to Watch
- Sophia Wiard: 13.7 PTS, 4.4 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK
- Quinesha Lockett: 15.3 PTS, 6 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0 BLK
- Khera Goss: 8.3 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Sammi Mikonovwicz: 6.2 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jessica Cook: 6 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
