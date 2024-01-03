The Toledo Rockets' (7-3) MAC schedule includes Wednesday's matchup with the Miami (OH) RedHawks (2-8) at Millett Hall. It begins at 7:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to check out our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Miami (OH) Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Millett Hall in Oxford, Ohio

Millett Hall in Oxford, Ohio TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other MAC Games

Miami (OH) vs. Toledo Scoring Comparison

The Rockets' 68.8 points per game are just 1.1 fewer points than the 69.9 the RedHawks allow to opponents.

Toledo is 4-1 when it scores more than 69.9 points.

Miami (OH) is 2-3 when it allows fewer than 68.8 points.

The 53.1 points per game the RedHawks average are 7.9 fewer points than the Rockets allow (61.0).

Miami (OH) is 1-1 when scoring more than 61.0 points.

Toledo has a 4-0 record when giving up fewer than 53.1 points.

The RedHawks are making 39.8% of their shots from the field, just 0.5% higher than the Rockets concede to opponents (39.3%).

The Rockets' 41.4 shooting percentage from the field is the same as the RedHawks have given up.

Miami (OH) Leaders

Jadyn Scott: 12.6 PTS, 53.4 FG%

12.6 PTS, 53.4 FG% Amber Tretter: 7.5 PTS, 39.5 FG%, 15.0 3PT% (3-for-20)

7.5 PTS, 39.5 FG%, 15.0 3PT% (3-for-20) Lakresha Edwards: 8.6 PTS, 36.0 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (18-for-48)

8.6 PTS, 36.0 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (18-for-48) Nuria Jurjo Jimenez: 4.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 40.5 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7)

4.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 40.5 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7) Jada Scott: 5.5 PTS, 26.2 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Miami (OH) Schedule