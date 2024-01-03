How to Watch the Miami (OH) vs. Toledo Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 3
The Toledo Rockets' (7-3) MAC schedule includes Wednesday's matchup with the Miami (OH) RedHawks (2-8) at Millett Hall. It begins at 7:00 PM ET.
Miami (OH) Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Millett Hall in Oxford, Ohio
- TV: ESPN+
Miami (OH) vs. Toledo Scoring Comparison
- The Rockets' 68.8 points per game are just 1.1 fewer points than the 69.9 the RedHawks allow to opponents.
- Toledo is 4-1 when it scores more than 69.9 points.
- Miami (OH) is 2-3 when it allows fewer than 68.8 points.
- The 53.1 points per game the RedHawks average are 7.9 fewer points than the Rockets allow (61.0).
- Miami (OH) is 1-1 when scoring more than 61.0 points.
- Toledo has a 4-0 record when giving up fewer than 53.1 points.
- The RedHawks are making 39.8% of their shots from the field, just 0.5% higher than the Rockets concede to opponents (39.3%).
- The Rockets' 41.4 shooting percentage from the field is the same as the RedHawks have given up.
Miami (OH) Leaders
- Jadyn Scott: 12.6 PTS, 53.4 FG%
- Amber Tretter: 7.5 PTS, 39.5 FG%, 15.0 3PT% (3-for-20)
- Lakresha Edwards: 8.6 PTS, 36.0 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (18-for-48)
- Nuria Jurjo Jimenez: 4.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 40.5 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7)
- Jada Scott: 5.5 PTS, 26.2 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13)
Miami (OH) Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|@ Michigan
|L 75-49
|Crisler Center
|12/21/2023
|@ Oakland
|W 68-66
|Athletics Center O'rena
|12/30/2023
|@ Austin Peay
|L 53-44
|F&M Bank Arena
|1/3/2024
|Toledo
|-
|Millett Hall
|1/6/2024
|@ Northern Illinois
|-
|NIU Convocation Center
|1/10/2024
|Kent State
|-
|Millett Hall
