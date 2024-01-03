Wednesday's game at Value City Arena has the Ohio State Buckeyes (11-2, 1-1 Big Ten) squaring off against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (8-4, 0-1 Big Ten) at 7:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a one-sided 73-63 win, as our model heavily favors Ohio State.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Ohio State vs. Rutgers Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Where: Columbus, Ohio

Columbus, Ohio Venue: Value City Arena

Ohio State vs. Rutgers Score Prediction

Prediction: Ohio State 73, Rutgers 63

Spread & Total Prediction for Ohio State vs. Rutgers

Computer Predicted Spread: Ohio State (-10.3)

Ohio State (-10.3) Computer Predicted Total: 136.6

Ohio State has compiled a 5-8-0 record against the spread this season, while Rutgers is 5-6-0. The Buckeyes have gone over the point total in eight games, while Scarlet Knights games have gone over one time.

Ohio State Performance Insights

The Buckeyes' +187 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 14.4 points per game) is a result of scoring 79.3 points per game (79th in college basketball) while allowing 64.9 per outing (51st in college basketball).

Ohio State grabs 39.8 rebounds per game (60th in college basketball) while conceding 33.1 per outing to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 6.7 boards per game.

Ohio State makes 8.3 three-pointers per game (99th in college basketball) while shooting 37.1% from beyond the arc (53rd in college basketball). It is making 2.0 more threes per outing than its opponents, who drain 6.3 per game while shooting 31.3%.

The Buckeyes' 101.4 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 53rd in college basketball, and the 83.0 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 43rd in college basketball.

Ohio State wins the turnover battle by 1.4 per game, committing 10.7 (86th in college basketball) while its opponents average 12.1.

