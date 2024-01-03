The Ohio State Buckeyes (11-2, 1-1 Big Ten) look to build on an eight-game home winning run when hosting the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (8-4, 0-1 Big Ten) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET.

Ohio State vs. Rutgers Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio

TV: Big Ten Network

Ohio State Stats Insights

The Buckeyes make 45.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 8.2 percentage points higher than the Scarlet Knights have allowed to their opponents (37.4%).

In games Ohio State shoots better than 37.4% from the field, it is 10-2 overall.

The Buckeyes are the 60th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Scarlet Knights rank 140th.

The 79.3 points per game the Buckeyes score are 17.9 more points than the Scarlet Knights allow (61.4).

Ohio State is 11-2 when scoring more than 61.4 points.

Ohio State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Ohio State posted 74.7 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 6.6 more points than it averaged on the road (68.1).

In 2022-23, the Buckeyes gave up 63.0 points per game when playing at home. On the road, they allowed 76.3.

When it comes to total threes made, Ohio State performed better at home last season, making 6.7 per game, compared to 6.3 when playing on the road. Meanwhile, it posted a 35.5% three-point percentage when playing at home and a 36.5% mark in away games.

Ohio State Upcoming Schedule