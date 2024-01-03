How to Watch Ohio State vs. Rutgers on TV or Live Stream - January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 1:33 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The Ohio State Buckeyes (11-2, 1-1 Big Ten) look to build on an eight-game home winning run when hosting the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (8-4, 0-1 Big Ten) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET.
Ohio State vs. Rutgers Game Info
- When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio
- TV: Big Ten Network
Ohio State Stats Insights
- The Buckeyes make 45.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 8.2 percentage points higher than the Scarlet Knights have allowed to their opponents (37.4%).
- In games Ohio State shoots better than 37.4% from the field, it is 10-2 overall.
- The Buckeyes are the 60th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Scarlet Knights rank 140th.
- The 79.3 points per game the Buckeyes score are 17.9 more points than the Scarlet Knights allow (61.4).
- Ohio State is 11-2 when scoring more than 61.4 points.
Ohio State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Ohio State posted 74.7 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 6.6 more points than it averaged on the road (68.1).
- In 2022-23, the Buckeyes gave up 63.0 points per game when playing at home. On the road, they allowed 76.3.
- When it comes to total threes made, Ohio State performed better at home last season, making 6.7 per game, compared to 6.3 when playing on the road. Meanwhile, it posted a 35.5% three-point percentage when playing at home and a 36.5% mark in away games.
Ohio State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|UCLA
|W 67-60
|State Farm Arena
|12/21/2023
|New Orleans
|W 78-36
|Value City Arena
|12/30/2023
|West Virginia
|W 78-75
|Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
|1/3/2024
|Rutgers
|-
|Value City Arena
|1/6/2024
|@ Indiana
|-
|Assembly Hall
|1/10/2024
|Wisconsin
|-
|Value City Arena
