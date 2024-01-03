The Rutgers Scarlet Knights (7-3, 0-1 Big Ten) meet a fellow Big Ten team, the Ohio State Buckeyes (9-2, 1-1 Big Ten), on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at Value City Arena. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET and you can watch via BTN.

Ohio State vs. Rutgers Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, January 3

Wednesday, January 3 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: BTN

Ohio State Players to Watch

Bruce Thornton: 18.0 PTS, 2.6 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

18.0 PTS, 2.6 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK Roddy Gayle Jr.: 14.7 PTS, 5.1 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

14.7 PTS, 5.1 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK Jamison Battle: 13.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

13.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Zed Key: 9.5 PTS, 6.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK

9.5 PTS, 6.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK Felix Okpara: 6.1 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 2.3 BLK

Rutgers Players to Watch

Clifford Omoruyi: 11.7 PTS, 9.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 3.7 BLK

11.7 PTS, 9.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 3.7 BLK Aundre Hyatt: 11.5 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.7 BLK

11.5 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.7 BLK Noah Fernandes: 9.0 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK

9.0 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK Derek Simpson: 8.7 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.7 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Jamichael Davis: 5.2 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

Ohio State vs. Rutgers Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Ohio State Rank Ohio State AVG Rutgers AVG Rutgers Rank 157th 72.5 Points Scored 68.4 266th 141st 69.0 Points Allowed 61.1 11th 103rd 35.9 Rebounds 36.8 69th 121st 9.1 Off. Rebounds 9.9 60th 237th 6.8 3pt Made 5.7 329th 289th 11.7 Assists 15.1 46th 25th 10.1 Turnovers 10.7 61st

