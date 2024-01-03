The Ohio State Buckeyes (11-2, 1-1 Big Ten) are favored (-9.5) to extend a three-game win streak when they host the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (8-4, 0-1 Big Ten) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at Value City Arena. The contest airs on Big Ten Network. The matchup's over/under is 132.5.

Ohio State vs. Rutgers Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Where: Columbus, Ohio

Columbus, Ohio Venue: Value City Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Ohio State -9.5 132.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Ohio State Betting Records & Stats

In nine of 13 games this season, Ohio State and its opponents have combined to score more than 132.5 points.

Ohio State has an average point total of 144.2 in its outings this year, 11.7 more points than this game's over/under.

So far this season, the Buckeyes have compiled a 5-8-0 record against the spread.

This season, Ohio State has won nine out of the 11 games, or 81.8%, in which it has been favored.

The Buckeyes have entered seven games this season favored by -578 or more, and won each of those games.

The implied probability of a win from Ohio State, based on the moneyline, is 85.3%.

Ohio State vs. Rutgers Over/Under Stats

Games Over 132.5 % of Games Over 132.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Ohio State 9 69.2% 79.3 146.8 64.9 126.3 143.5 Rutgers 4 36.4% 67.5 146.8 61.4 126.3 135.6

Additional Ohio State Insights & Trends

Ohio State put together an 8-16-0 record against the spread in conference action last season.

The Buckeyes score 79.3 points per game, 17.9 more points than the 61.4 the Scarlet Knights allow.

Ohio State is 4-8 against the spread and 11-2 overall when scoring more than 61.4 points.

Ohio State vs. Rutgers Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Ohio State 5-8-0 2-5 8-5-0 Rutgers 5-6-0 0-0 1-9-1

Ohio State vs. Rutgers Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Ohio State Rutgers 10-6 Home Record 14-6 1-10 Away Record 4-7 7-9-0 Home ATS Record 13-6-0 2-9-0 Away ATS Record 5-6-0 74.7 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 71.3 68.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.3 7-8-1 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-11-0 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 3-8-0

